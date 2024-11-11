Samaguri by-poll: Congress & BJP’s final day campaign focuses on ‘love vs. fear’ politics

Raha, Nov. 11: The last day of campaigning for the Assembly by-polls in Assam saw a spirited showdown in Samaguri as candidates Tanzil Hussain of the Congress and Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of the BJP made their final pitches to voters.

The Congress capped off its campaign with a lively rally through Samaguri, led by Hussain, who was joined by his father and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur and his mother. Supporters lined the route from Samaguri to Lorimukh, waving Congress flags and cheering as they marched.







AT Photo: Tanzil Hussain addressing the press on the last day of campaign

Addressing the press, Hussain expressed confidence in the people’s support, saying, “The people of Samaguri have chosen Rakibul Hussain as their representative five times, and I am hopeful they will continue to support Congress.” Hussain highlighted the Congress's “politics of love”, referencing Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat ki dukaan” message, and expressed his intent to bring beneficial policies to the constituency.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Hussain pointed to what he called the government’s failure to provide him adequate protection. Referring to the pre-poll violence that have marred campaigning in the constituency, he said, “On November 13, the people of Samaguri will come out in large numbers to vote against the BJP.” He left the decision on the Congress’s winning margin in the hands of the people, underscoring his faith in their support.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah focused on a quieter, interactive campaign, meeting locals in the Baghbharali and Tulsimukh panchayats. Sarmah welcomed new party members, including those from minority communities, with saffron sashes and caps.







AT Photo: Diplu Ranjan Sarmah on the final day of campaign

Speaking to the press, Sarmah hit out at the Congress veteran Rakibul Hussain, accusing him of “triggering violence and communal hatred” and claiming he has become a “liability” in Assam politics. “He has contaminated not just the Congress but also Assam’s political landscape,” Sarmah said, noting the “Rakibul Hussain, go back” slogans he encountered during his campaign.

Sarmah suggested that his party had instilled doubt in Hussain, exposing his “politics of fear”. “He threatens people, sometimes calling himself ‘Gabbar Singh’,” Sarmah remarked, taking aim at his opponent’s alleged aggressive language.

Addressing his Congress opponent, Sarmah added that he had invited Tanzil for an open debate on issues affecting Samaguri’s youth, though he received no response. “I give him my best wishes,” Sarmah said.

With both candidates making their final appeals, Samaguri is set for an intense polling day on November 13, where the outcome will reflect the region’s political leanings in this high-stakes by-poll.