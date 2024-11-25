Salt & celebration: Devotees flock to 257th Nalaguwa Utsav in Jorhat

Jorhat, Nov 25: Thousands of devotees, mostly from the Moamoria community, from across the state on Sunday came to Borbheti, Malow Pathar, on the northwestern outskirts here, to celebrate the 'Nalaguwa Utsav,' the harvest festival of the Moamoria community.

This time in the 257th edition of the festival celebrated at the Shri Shri Astabhuj Dev Than, people along with gayan bayan troupes brought their new agricultural produce and salt to the site and together performed various rituals.

According to local people, there is a belief that offering salt at the Than leads to the fulfillment of one's wishes, and the devotees brought salt in large quantities and offered the same at the site.

The said Nalaguwa festival is celebrated on the second Sunday of the Assamese month of Aghun every year since the festival was held more than two centuries ago by the Moamoria people.

In present times, people from other tribes and communities from across the state too come to attend the festival. A souvenir titled Astabhuj brought out by the organising committee of the festival was released on the occasion by Satradhikar Dr. Pitambar Deva Goswami of Auniati Satra, Majuli, at the festival venue.





By-

Staff Reporter