Sajal Kumar Singha, Saikong Basumatary’s appointed to BTC Executive Council

Kokrajhar, Dec 5: The Governor of Assam has approved the nomination of two new Executive Members to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Sajal Kumar Singha and Saikong Basumatary, both serving as Members of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs), will join the Executive Council of the BTC.

This decision follows a recommendation by Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC.

The inclusion of Singha and Basumatary in the Executive Council is expected to strengthen the BTC’s ongoing efforts to promote development and welfare within the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The BTC, established under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, is an autonomous council that governs the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

With the addition of Singha and Basumatary, the Executive Council of the BTC is now better equipped to tackle the pressing challenges facing the region, including infrastructure development, social welfare, and economic growth.

The move is seen as a step towards enhancing cooperation within the BTC and reinforcing its governance framework in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Comprising 40 elected members and six nominated members, the council has been empowered to address local administrative and developmental concerns.

The Governor of Assam holds the authority to appoint Executive Members to oversee key portfolios and ensure smooth governance.