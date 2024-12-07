Sajal Kumar Singha & Saikong Basumatary take oath as new BTC Executive Members

Kokrajhar, Dec 7: Two days after being appointed to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Sajal Kumar Singha, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, and Saikong Basumatary, a leader from the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), were sworn in as new executive members on Saturday.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr on Saturday, in Kokrajhar.

BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two new members, who are also elected members of the BTC Legislative Assembly (MCLAs).

The ceremony was attended by BTR Chief Pramod Boro and other key dignitaries from the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Pramod Boro welcomed the new executive members and expressed confidence that their induction would bring valuable perspectives to the council.

“With the two positions in the executive council now filled, I believe we will be able to deliver more quality work for the people,” Boro said.

On the state of development in the Bodoland region, Boro added, “The dream of a smart, green, and peaceful Bodoland is nearly fulfilled. The present condition of the Bodoland government is strong, and this progress is largely due to the support of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Both Singha and Basumatary, who represent the Srirampur and Chirang constituencies respectively, thanked the Assam Chief Minister and Boro for trusting them with these new roles. They assured that they would work diligently to fulfil their duties in the departments assigned to them.

Comprising 40 elected members and six nominated members, the council has been empowered to address local administrative and developmental concerns.

The Governor of Assam holds the authority to appoint Executive Members to oversee key portfolios and ensure smooth governance.