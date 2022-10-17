Sailing expedition flagged off by Lt. General Rana at Biswanath Ghat

Jamugurihat, Oct 17: Lt Gen DS Rana, AVSM, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding 4 Corps, flagged off the Sailing Expedition – Lachit II today from Biswanath Ghat, Biswanath Chariali today.

76 Senior Division and Senior Wing Naval NCC Cadets from 48 and 49 Assam Naval Unit NCC are participating in the expedition. The team will be covering a distance of 220 KMs in 10 days transversing through 05 districts before reaching to Pandu Port, Guwahati on October 26.

Each day the expedition team will cover an average distance of 20-25 KMs. The expedition team will take the first halt at Silghat, Nagaon after covering a distance of 30 KMs on Day 1.

While enroute, the team will be creating awareness on social issues such as Beti Bachao Beti Padao and Social Media Benefits and Harms etc., during their halts. The cadets were part of CATC (Combined Annual Training Camp) conducted by 5 Assam Battalion NCC for pre-sailing phase from October 9 to 16.

During the pre sailing phase, the cadets were trained on river sailing and pulling aspects and underwent jump and recovery procedure in river current in case of any contingency. All the cadets participating in the expedition are qualified swimmers and have undergone the pulling/sailing training including Man Over Board Drill to overcome any emergencies.

The expedition is led by Lt Cdr Rajesh Bhujel, CO 49 Assam Naval Unit NCC and is assisted by Lt Cdr Debanand Doley, CO 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC as Safety Officer. There are 27 nos ft DK Whalers are taking part in the expedition. Additionally, a Support Vessel from IWT, Army and two rescue boats from both the Naval NCC Units will be part of the expedition.

The Chief Guest interacted with the cadets and motivated them to come forward for such adventure activities and experience the rich and unique benefits of being an NCC cadet. Brig VP Gaikwad, Gp Cdr Dibrugarh Gp and Brig SS Gill, Gp Cdr, Tezpur Gp were present.

The flagged off ceremony was attended by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, Deputy Commissioner Biswanath Munindra Nath Nagatey, Superintendent of Biswanath Nabin Singh along with ANOs and cadets.