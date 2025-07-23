‘Sahityacharya’ Dr. Basanta Bhattacharyya to be cremated with state honours today

Nalbari, July 23: Assam bid a solemn farewell to one of its most revered literary voices, Dr. Basanta Kumar Bhattacharyya, who passed away on Wednesday.

The veteran litterateur will be cremated with full state honours today, the government announced.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who visited the late writer’s residence in Vidyapur, Nalbari to pay his last respects, confirmed that the final rites will be conducted at the Nalbari Public Crematorium.

“It is truly a sad day for the people of Assam. We have decided to conduct Dr Bhattacharyya’s final rites with full state honours. I will also be present at the cremation,” he said.

As a mark of mourning, the Nalbari Sahitya Sabha lowered its flag to half-mast. In solidarity, 12 regional branches of the Sabha have also flown their flags at half-mast.

Born in 1942 in Bausiyapara village of Nalbari district, Dr. Bhattacharyya went on to become one of the most respected voices in Assamese literature.

Settling in Vidyapur, Nalbari town, he earned a degree in Assamese from Gauhati University in 1966, followed by a Doctorate in 1996.

He retired in 2002 as a senior professor from Nalbari College, leaving behind a legacy of literary excellence and academic mentorship.

Known for his eloquence and intellectual depth, Dr. Bhattacharyya authored over a hundred works, spanning essays, poetry, and literary criticism.

A former president of the Sadou Asom Kobi Sanmilan (All Assam Poets' Meet), he remained deeply engaged in Assam’s literary and cultural spheres throughout his life.

“He was my teacher, and losing him feels truly unbearable. He always encouraged us to move forward with confidence and purpose,” said one of his former students.

In recognition of his immense contributions, Dr. Bhattacharyya was honoured with the title of “Sahityacharya”, and received numerous awards, including the Nalbari Ratna Award (2014), Ramdhenu Award, and Enajori Award, among others.

Beyond the world of literature, he also made notable contributions to Assamese theatre. Despite his stature, he remained grounded, known for his modest lifestyle — often seen riding a bicycle around town, books always by his side.

Dr. Bhattacharyya’s passing marks the end of an era, but his literary and cultural legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.