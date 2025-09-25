Sahitya Sabha to publish all of Zubeen Garg’s works in multiple languages by 2026

Jorhat, Sept 25: The Asom Sahitya Sabha has announced an initiative to publish the works of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Assamese, English and Hindi by 2026, with future plans to expand to other Indian languages.

The move is aimed at preserving and promoting the legacy of the beloved artiste whose passing has left Assam and the nation in grief.

Dr. Basant Kumar Goswami, president of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, said that Garg’s unparalleled popularity and humanitarian philosophy deserved the highest recognition.

“We will publish all of Zubeen Garg’s works - songs, writings, and compositions - by 2026 in Assamese, English, and Hindi. With people’s support, we hope to later bring out editions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as well. This task will be carried forward under the leadership of Tridip Baruah,” Goswami said.

Dr. Goswami confirmed that preparations for the ambitious publication project are already underway.

“There is no comparison to the affection people have for Zubeen. He showcased the harmony and spirit of Assam before the world. From September 19 until his funeral on September 23, we saw how he became the heartbeat of the Assamese nation," he added.

The Sabha has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, to be conferred upon Zubeen Garg. It has further requested the Assam Government’s active support in honouring the artiste’s contributions.

Sahitya Sabha believes that documenting and publishing Zubeen’s body of work will not only preserve his immortal legacy but also ensure that future generations across India and beyond remain connected to his artistic genius.

“Zubeen was more than an artiste, he was a guiding light. The government must ensure that those who exploited or wronged him are identified and punished. Only then will his humanitarian vision attain true completeness. His name and legacy are global, and the government’s actions should reflect that,” Dr. Goswami asserted.