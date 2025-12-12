Safari elephant ‘Swarnimoyee’ dies after collapse in Kaziranga’s Bagori Range

Kaziranga, Dec 12: In a tragic incident, a domestic elephant, which was used for elephant safari in the western range of Bagori under the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, died after the completion of the safari on Thursday.

The elephant named Swarnimoyee, aged around 50 years, was reportedly one of the healthiest among all the privately-owned elephants being used for safari at Bagori.

According to information released by the National Park authority, this female elephant collapsed on the NH-715 at Bagori all of a sudden; there were no visible symptoms of any illness.

The elephant was administered saline and medication by the veterinarians, and after three hours, she stood up and was taken to a field where she stayed for another hour.

However, the elephant collapsed again and passed away despite the efforts of the veterinarians to save her.

According to veterinarian Dr Biswajit Baruah, the elephant might have suffered from pneumonia, causing respiratory infection, which led to its death. The final cause could be established only after the post-mortem report, he said.