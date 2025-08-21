Sadiya tribals protest inclusion of 8 communities as protected classes in Tirap belt

Sadiya, August 21: The Sadiya Tribal Sangha staged a symbolic protest at Sadiya Sadar Chapakhowa over the government's decision to include eight communities as protected classes in Tirap Tribal Belt.

Organised in response to the August-18 notification, which brought Ahom, Maran, Matak, Chutia, Gorkha, Koch Rajbonshi, Tea Garden and Adivasi communities under the reserved category within the Tirap Tribal Belt, the protester demonstrated their anger by burning copies of the gazette notification.

“We are protesting against the government’s 'anti-tribal' notification, where it has included the Gorkha, Moran, Motok, tea tribes and other communities under the reserved category within the Tirap Tribal Belt,” said Pranab Kumar Borah, Secretary of the Sadiya District Tribal Sangha.





A copy of the notification issued by the government on August 18. (AT Photo)





Leaders of the Tribal Sangha alleged that while the government has been taking decisions that are “anti-tribal” in nature, the tribal communities residing in Tirap, Sadiya, Sissi-Tongani and Murkong Selek Tribal Belts have been kept in the dark.

Issuing a stern warning, the organisation declared its intention to pursue legal action and intensify its movement if the notification is not withdrawn.

“In the coming days, we will go legally and intensify our protest if the government doesn’t withdraw the notification,” Borah added.

The Sangha was particularly critical of the inclusion of the Gorkha community in the reserved category within tribal belt areas.

“We strongly oppose the inclusion of Gorkhas in the reserved category in tribal belts. If the government doesn’t remove the Gorkha community from the reserved list, then we, along with the indigenous communities—Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok—will stage stronger protests,” the leaders asserted.

The protest concluded with the Sangha reiterating that any government move undermining the rights of tribals in Upper Assam will be met with firm resistance.