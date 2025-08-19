Sadiya Civil Hospital crisis: Nurses forced to conduct deliveries amid doctor shortage

Sadiya, August 19: A glaring shortage of doctors at Sadiya Civil Hospital has compelled nurses to take on critical medical responsibilities, including conducting deliveries.

The crisis came to public attention on August 17, when a pregnant woman, identified as Laxmi Thapa from Ghumti Bill, was admitted to the hospital around 5:30 am.

Her family alleged that no doctor attended to her throughout the day, forcing nurses to perform the delivery in the absence of any physician.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among residents and healthcare observers, highlighting the severe strain on the region’s healthcare system.

Apu Burhagohain, president of the Asom Jatiotabadi Yuva Chhatra Porikhod (AJYCP) Sadiya unit, called the situation “unfortunate and unacceptable”.

“For a long time, the Sadiya Civil Hospital has been functioning without a permanent gynaecologist. Temporary doctors from Tinsukia visit occasionally, but this is nothing more than a stopgap arrangement. We demand immediate appointment of a permanent gynaecologist in Sadiya,” he said.

When contacted, the Sub-Divisional Medical Officer acknowledged the challenges. He said that the hospital previously had two permanent doctors in the gynaecology department, but both were reassigned for special duties.

“Since then, the department has been reliant on temporary doctors, who usually arrive only after 2 pm, severely disrupting patient care,” he told The Assam Tribune.

Public anger is mounting in Sadiya, with residents urging the government to step in urgently and ensure proper healthcare facilities, including the appointment of permanent medical staff, to prevent further incidents.