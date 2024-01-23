Rumours of mini temple resembling Ayodhya’s Ram Temple surface in Barpeta

Barpeta, Jan 23: If rumours are to be believed, a mini temple resembling the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya surfaced in a pond in Barpeta district of Assam.



The emergence of the mini temple concurrent with the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22 has been termed a miraculous occurrence by the residents of Barpeta.



The miniature structure resembling Lord Ram's temple emerges from the depths of a local pond, captivating the residents.



According to sources, Ujjwal Barman, a 12-year-old boy of Jakhlibil Pathar village, stumbled upon the structure during his routine afternoon bath. As he sensed a peculiar movement in the water, his eyes beheld the emergence of a metal temple, eerily resembling the grandeur of the Ram Temple.



Carefully lifted from the pond by onlookers, the structure, believed to be crafted from gold, raises questions about its authenticity and intended deity. Witnesses claim it to be an idol of Lord Ram, yet an air of uncertainty lingers.







