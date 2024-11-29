Rukminigaon waterlogging woes: Bahini riverbed siltation to blame

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Bahini riverbed in the area starting from the Rukminigaon point to the Down Town Hospital area has risen by around three metres due to siltation during the last 10 years, resulting in constant waterlogging in the Rukminigaon area during the rainy season, a PWD (Roads) official told The Assam Tribune.

Therefore, there is an urgent need to conduct an extensive dredging drive in the Bahini River to give relief to the residents of Rukminigaon ahead of the next monsoon season, as the drainage of the area is not sufficient enough to carry out the excess water.

In its report, a special committee constituted to survey the flood-affected areas of the Rukminigaon area stated, "Heavy siltation has raised the Bahini riverbed, thereby reducing the water-carrying capacity of the river." The report also suggested thorough de-siltation of the Bahini diversion channel towards Silsako Beel.

The study also pointed out several long-term measures as sustainable approaches to solve the perennial waterlogging problem in the Rukminigaon area. However, the recommendations are yet to be implemented by the agencies concerned, including PWD (Roads).

The official of PWD (Roads) stated that the report is still under consideration of the state government, and experts are examining the viability of the recommendations cited in the report.

"The report was submitted within a very short period. So, experts are now examining the report. There may be some changes in the final recommendations," the official said.

As long-term measures, the report further suggested the construction of a new cross drain on GS Road between the Supermarket area and Dispur fire service station, the diversion of water from the Wireless area towards the Lakhimijan channel by constructing a cross drain, restoring the gravitational flow of water from the Rukminigaon area, and redirecting the water coming from Meghalaya towards the Basistha River and Deepor Beel.

It also spoke about the re-grading of the drain from the Clock Tower to Super Market point, the survey of the drains in the west end of Rukminigaon by-lanes 1, 2, and 3 and SK Barua Road, proper dredging of the Lakhimijan channel and Basisthapur inner drain, the survey of drainage from near GNRC Dispur to Balibat, and the removal of encroachment along the Bahini river.

Local people said that along with the dredging of the Bahini River, it is also necessary to divert the water coming from areas near Dr. BN Saikia Road to prevent artificial floods.

By-

Manash Pratim Dutta