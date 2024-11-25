RTI activist flags fraud in Darrang’s Gorukhuti Project, calls for CM’s intervention

Guwahati, Nov. 25: A Right to Information (RTI) activist has urged the government to initiate an inquiry into alleged irregularities and fraudulent practices in the Gorukhuti agricultural project.

RTI activist Hiteswar Deka has raised concerns, accusing suppliers involved in the project of erratic goods delivery and falsifying transport records.

Deka specifically named Nibaran Bora, proprietor of N.B. Enterprises, and Mallika Barman and Dipak Baruah, proprietors of M.D. Enterprises, alleging their involvement in fraudulent practices. He claimed that goods such as cow and pig feed did not meet the required standards or authorised quantities.

Highlighting discrepancies, Deka pointed to tractor challans issued for transporting 127 bags of cow feed and 15 bags of pig feed around 2021-22.

“Given the poor road conditions, tractors cannot carry such heavy loads. These challans are fake, lacking seals and stamps, with only an officer’s signature. From what I have heard—though I lack evidence—these challans were signed on backdated documents,” Deka told the press on Monday.

The activist also alleged the fraudulent use of private vehicle registration numbers, including bikes, on challans to represent goods transport. Furthermore, Deka claimed that the GST numbers of the implicated enterprises were inactive and that the suppliers evaded tax payments.

Deka has been vocal about these irregularities in the past. “In a previous press meet, I exposed scams linked to Nibaran Bora and even sought the Chief Minister’s attention. I urge the Chief Minister to order an inquiry into this matter,” he said.

In 2023, following Deka’s earlier complaints, the Darrang district commissioner’s office initiated a magisterial probe into the allegations. However, the activist insists that more needs to be done to ensure accountability and transparency in the Gorukhuti agro project.