RTI Act strengthened democracy, bridged citizens-government gap: Governor

Guwahati, Apr 9: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the 32nd board of governors and 14th annual general body meeting of the National Federation of Information Commissions in India (NFICI) at a city hotel on Tuesday.

In his inaugural address, Acharya said that the event is not only a formal gathering of the federation but also a significant celebration of the 'culture of transparency' within Indian democracy.

He said that the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, has been a ground-breaking tool that has revolutionised India's democratic framework. He said, "The RTI Act symbolises a transformative change, acting as a bridge that narrows the gap between the common citizen and the government, allowing for greater participation in governance. This Act empowers every citizen to question and obtain information, reinforcing the principle that the people are the true rulers." Acharya also highlighted the substantial impact the RTI Act has in promoting transparency, reducing corruption, improving service delivery, and fostering accountability within the administration. He also recognised the positive effects of the act on rural and marginalised communities, which have gained a greater voice through the law.

The governor lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging his vision for transparent and citizen-centric governance. He affirmed that India's governance model, built on the foundation of transparency, simplicity, and public participation, has significantly contributed to the success of numerous public initiatives, such as Digital India, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Ayushman Bharat.

He said, "Under the Prime Minister's guidance, we are moving towards 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', making the administration more efficient and responsive. Through technology and citizen-focused policies, the trust between the government and its people has strengthened." The governor also expressed his satisfaction in the RTI Act's sustenance, noting that it has inspired other nations globally to adopt similar transparency frameworks, sparking a worldwide movement towards openness and accountability in governance. Acharya also stressed the importance of adapting the RTI Act to the current digital era. "As information flows rapidly in today's world, it is essential to make the RTI Act more accessible, user-friendly, and transparent through digital means. We must ensure that RTI is not just about paperwork but part of public behaviour. Widespread awareness and innovation, including the use of AI and data analytics, will help keep the Act relevant and effective," the Governor added.

CIC, Central Information Commission and president of NFICI Heeralal Samariya, CIC Bihar and vice chairman of National Federation Tripurari Saran, SCIC, Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, along with the delegates from different states, were present in the meeting.













By

Staff Reporter