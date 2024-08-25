RSS leader assaulted in Mangaldai; fish vendor held, market vandalised

Mangaldai August 25: A fish vendor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader in Mangaldai town. The arrested individual has been identified as Arshad Ali.

The incident occurred at a local fish market when RSS leader Narendra Hazarika got into a verbal exchange with Ali over fish prices.

According to the FIR filed by Hazarika at Mangaldai Police Station, he accused Ali of physically assaulting him and also named a few other vendors who allegedly ganged up against him.

Hazarika, a resident of Bezpara, stated that he sustained injuries to his shoulder and other parts of his body.

Darrang Superintendent of Police (SP) Prakash Sonowal confirmed the arrest to The Assam Tribune.

Earlier, tensions escalated in Mangaldai town on Sunday after a group of people, reportedly associated with the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), vandalised the fish market and forced local businesses to close.

The news of Hazarika’s alleged assault spread quickly, prompting a group of local youth to arrive at the fish market armed with sticks and shovel, searching for the accused vendors, who eventually fled the scene.

Frustrated at not finding the vendor, the group vandalised the fish market and reportedly assaulted a few individuals with sticks.

They also forced the closure of commercial establishments in and around the market while chanting slogans demanding the “protection of indigenous people”.

The protesters declared that the shops would remain shut until the suspects were apprehended.

“It is high time we take action against such people. Because of them, there is an increase in crime in the state; for instance, the brutal case in Dhing. Instead of filing an FIR and letting the law take its course, we should act when such incidents happen to make them aware not to repeat such crimes. We should not be afraid of them,” said one of the individuals in the group.

After receiving news of the alleged vandalism, SP Sonowal rushed to the spot, engaged in discussions with the protesting youths, and assured them that lawful action would be taken against the perpetrators.