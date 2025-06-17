‘RSS grows stronger with every attack’: Dilip Saikia slams Gaurav's anti-Sangh remark

Guwahati, June 17: Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia has said the nationalist forces will become stronger if state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi attacks the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The more Gaurav Gogoi abuses the RSS, the stronger our nationalist force will become. The recent election results in Maharashtra and Haryana have proven this fact. Gaurav Gogoi understands it well," he told the press on Monday evening.

Saikia’s remark comes as a response to Gogoi’s recent allegations when he, in light of the recent communal tension in two districts of Lower Assam, accused the Sangh of trying to create enmity between communities ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

"This isn't just a passing statement by him. It's a planned narrative he is trying to build deliberately. I pray he is blessed with good sense soon," Sakia said.

Claiming that even Mahatma Gandhi visited an RSS camp at Wardha in Maharashtra in 1934 and made appreciative remarks about the organisation, the BJP MP said, "Those who have spent half of their lives in air-conditioned rooms can never truly understand what the RSS is or what it does. The RSS works among the common people.”

The BJP leader alleged that Gogoi has been accused of being an agent of the ISI, and his wife works under the supervision of the Pakistani spy agency

"Gaurav Gogoi performs namaz, recites the kalma, and many people pray for him. But had he chanted kirtan too, the public would have appreciated him more. Expecting to hear the truth about the RSS from someone like him is foolish," he claimed.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been alleging that Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, and his wife have links with Pakistan's spy agency ISI and on September 10, he will provide substantial proof of it to the public.

PTI