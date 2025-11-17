RSS chief begins two-day Assam visit to review centenary activities

Guwahati, Nov 17: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Assam on Monday for a two-day tour, marking a significant leg of the organisation’s nationwide programmes commemorating its 100th year.

Bhagwat landed at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, where senior RSS functionaries and state-level coordinators received him.

From the airport, he proceeded directly to the Sudarshanalaya at Barbari, the organisation’s office in the city, where a series of closed-door interactions and internal meetings have been scheduled.

The visit is part of the broader RSS centenary calendar, which includes a wide slate of outreach, organisational and intellectual programmes across the country.

During this visit, Bhagwat is expected to review the progress of centenary-linked activities in Assam and interact with state-level Sangh leadership on future strategies.

According to RSS sources, he will also hold brainstorming sessions on organisational expansion, youth outreach and cultural initiatives across the Northeast.

In line with this, the RSS spokesperson said Bhagwat will address a citizens’ meet on Tuesday, where prominent litterateurs, editors and industrialists are scheduled to participate in discussions.

This will be followed by a youth meet on Wednesday, which will see attendees from diverse walks of life.

Bhagwat will proceed for Manipur on November 20, the spokesperson added.

The Sangh’s centenary celebrations have been projected as an opportunity to reinforce its ideological footprint and deepen it’s connect with a broader cross-section of society.

This is Bhagwat’s second visit to Assam this year. In February, he spent five days in Guwahati, during which he met workers from various districts of the state.

That visit included an extensive organisational review, discussions with senior pracharaks on ongoing initiatives, and an address at the Rashtra Sevika Samiti programme held at IIT Guwahati.

He had also delivered a Bouddhik (intellectual) address at South Point High School in Saukuchi, where thousands of cadres gathered to hear him speak on national issues, social cohesion and the role of the RSS in contemporary India.

Inputs from news agencies