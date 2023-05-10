85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Rs 57 lakhs cash seized at Guwahati railway station; 2 persons nabbed

By The Assam Tribune
Rs 57 lakhs cash seized at Guwahati railway station; 2 persons nabbed
AT Photo

Guwahati, May 10: In a recent development, the police have arrested two businessmen with cash amount of Rs 57.05 lakhs from Guwahati Railway Station.

The accused have been identified as Rishikesh Khan and Talwish Khan who hailed from Jharkhand and Varanasi respectively.

Reportedly, the duo was coming from Dibrugarh and was on their way to Bihar when the police nabbed them from the station.

An investigation has been initiated to pin-point the money trail.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


