Rs 550.47 Cr hospital claims settled under PMJAY, govt denies irregularity allegations

Guwahati, Jan 31: The state government on Thursday mentioned that claims under the PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat are being paid to the empanelled hospitals electronically through the Transaction Management Process on a regular monthly basis.

For the period April 2024 to January 2025, a hospital claims amount of Rs 550.47 crore has been disbursed to the hospitals, the government said, denying allegations of irregular disbursements made by hospitals.

"It is pertinent to note that treatment and hospital claim payment in Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is being done through a transparent and dynamic process. The total liability in the private hospitals is approximately Rs 105.00 crore, which is being processed for payment in a time-bound manner. This figure is dynamic since claims are raised daily and payments are made on a regular basis," the government said in a statement.

It said that recently, the reorientation of Ayushman Bharat package rates has been done in the private hospitals for judicious utilisation of the treatment packages, wherein 263 super-speciality packages have been reserved for the eligible empanelled private hospitals.

"There have been no instances of AB-PMJAY beneficiaries facing any problem or difficulty in their treatment in the public hospitals. Also, there has been no decrease in the beneficiaries availing cashless medical treatment benefits under AB-PMJAY. On the other hand, beneficiaries being treated in the empanelled hospitals under AB-PMJAY have increased manifold, thereby benefitting more than thirteen lakh eligible AB-PMJAY beneficiaries, which has resulted in increased scheme utilisation. In this financial year, approximately 4.40 lakh beneficiaries have availed treatment under the scheme to date, which is almost double that treated in the last financial year," it added.





By-

Staff Reporter