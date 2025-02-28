Advantage Assam 2.0 summit draws Rs 5.18 lakh cr investment

Guwahati, Feb 28: Following the conclusion of Advantage Assam 2.0, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the total investment commitment from the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit has reached Rs. 5,182,95 crore.

“Considering infrastructure, MoUs signed at the district level, and overall commitments, the total investment pledge has reached Rs. 5,18,295 crore over the next five years,’ claimed the chief minister.

Notably, the government received several investment projects during Advantage Assam 2.0, which will also generate employment opportunities.

“Among the key announcements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Rs 12,000 crore for the Namrup BVCL project, while Rs 300 crore has been allocated for an IT park at the Guwahati Railway Station. The station will also be converted to a world-class facility,” the chief minister said.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced a Rs. 3500 crore railway line from Kokrajhar to Gelephu, along with a Mega Wagon Workshop in Kokrajhar, the Midlife Locomotive Rehab facility in Lumding, and nine Gati Shakti cargo terminals, totalling an investment worth Rs. 7200 crore in the railway sector.

“With the Gelephu-Kokrajhar railway line, the entire landscape of BTAD will change. These will completely transform the economic potential of the BTAD,” said Sarma.

DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced an investment of Rs 2000 crore for a 5G Development Lab at Gauhati University and Rs. 1800 crore for Rural Telecom Connectivity.

Moreover, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed an MoU worth Rs 15,000 crore over the next three years.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced an investment of Rs. 4,800 crore, while Nitin Gadkari allocated Rs. 80,000 crore for National Highways development.

Additionally, Mukesh Ambani announced an investment of Rs. 50,000 crore for digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence readiness.

“Mukesh Ambani also announced that he will implement Global Customer Care (GCC) in Assam, which will provide a lot of employment opportunities. Other than that, Ambani has also announced a Compressed Bio Gas plant (CBG), and within 15 days we will invite him to Karbi Anglong so that the plant starts functioning soon,’ said Sarma.

Notably, Mukesh Ambani has also announced that they will establish an Oberoi Hotel in Guwahati.

Other significant investments include Rs 30,000 crore from the TATA group for an electronic manufacturing company in Jagiroad. Anil Agarwal, the chairman and founder of Vedanta Group, announced an investment of Rs. 50,000 crore for hydrocarbon exploration and Rs 20,000 crore from Oil India Limited (OIL) for the same sector. Sarma mentioned that the total investment for hydrocarbon exploration alone stands at Rs 85,000 crore.

Sajjan Jindal's JSW Group also announced plans to set up a thermal power station, cement factory, and renewable power plant in Assam.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani has pledged Rs. 50,000 crore for ongoing investments, which includes an aerocity in Guwahati alongside airport development.