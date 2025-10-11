Rs 42,000- Cr agri boost: Atul Bora backs PM Modi’s vision for farmer-centric growth

Jorhat, Oct 11: Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Saturday attended the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s launch of two landmark agriculture schemes - the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses from Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in Jorhat.

The two initiatives, collectively part of a Rs 42,000-crore nationwide agricultural development drive, aim to modernize India’s farm sector, boost production, and empower farmers through enhanced infrastructure, technology, and self-reliance in key crops.

Atul Bora described the schemes as a “game-changer for farmers in Assam and across the country”, noting that they reflect the government’s long-term vision of a resilient and self-reliant agricultural ecosystem.

“The launch of these schemes will benefit millions of farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making consistent efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector and ensure farmers’ welfare,” Bora said.

He further revealed that under the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, 100 aspirational districts have been identified across India, including three from Assam in Charaideo, Sribhumi, and Dima Hasao. These districts will receive special focus under the initiative to improve productivity, income, and access to modern farming techniques.

The Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses seeks to enhance pulse production and reduce India’s dependency on imports by promoting sustainable cultivation practices and research-driven productivity. Bora highlighted that this mission will particularly benefit Assam’s farmers, given the region’s fertile land and growing emphasis on crop diversification.

Reiterating the state’s commitment, the minister said, “The Department of Agriculture, Assam, will ensure the enrollment of all eligible farmers under these national initiatives. We will continue to work tirelessly to enhance productivity, expand agri-trade, and secure a dignified and prosperous life for every farmer in Assam.”

The live telecast event at AAU witnessed participation from agriculture officials, university scientists, faculty members, students, and progressive farmers, who collectively welcomed the government’s renewed push toward rural transformation.

Meanwhile, at the main event in New Delhi’s National Agricultural Science Complex, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones and inaugurated over 2,100 projects across agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present during the central programme.