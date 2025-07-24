Rs 357-Cr infra push for AMCH; 3-phase plan to create Rs 1,000-Cr medical campus

Dibrugarh, July 24: A major infrastructure upgrade is underway at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, laying the foundation stone for a Rs 357-crore project aimed at transforming the campus into a centre of medical excellence.

The project, spanning 504 bighas, aims at modernising the state’s oldest medical institution.

“For years, the lack of funding delayed the development of basic residential infrastructure at AMCH. On my last visit, I had promised Rs 300 crore worth of developmental work. Today, we are launching projects worth Rs 357 crore in the first phase,” Sarma said.

Two more phases are planned to realise the full vision of creating Rs 1,000 crore worth of residential facilities for the institution.

The Chief Minister also announced a Rs 206-crore plan to upgrade Berry White Hospital—the historic predecessor of AMCH—into a modern city hospital, preserving its legacy while upgrading urban healthcare access.

Highlighting recent technology upgrades, Sarma noted the addition of three 3-TESLA MRI machines at AMCH, funded through the ZIKA loan initiative. “This reflects our commitment to equipping Assam’s institutions with cutting-edge medical technology,” he said.

Tracing the institution’s growth from 57 MBBS students in 1947 to 200 seats today, Sarma said the government aims to raise the capacity to 250 by the end of the year.

“Our goal is to make AMCH not just a critical-care centre for Upper Assam, but for the entire state,” he added.

The Chief Minister outlined a broader roadmap to establish Assam as a medical education powerhouse. The state currently has 26 government medical colleges under construction and plans to build 30 in total by 2035, alongside another 30 in the private sector—bringing the total to 60.

“Once the government colleges are fully functional, we will open up to private players. Several proposals have already come in. Our aim is to ensure Assam produces enough manpower to run these institutions independently,” he said.

To that end, the government has approved recruitment of 500 doctors this year, with an annual target of 1,000 by 2030.

Sarma projected that by the end of the decade, Assam will be producing 1,500 MBBS graduates each year—adequately serving both public and private healthcare sectors.

Key upcoming upgrades at AMCH -