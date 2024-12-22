Rs 350 Cr aid distributed to 684,487 flood-affected families: CM Sarma in Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Dec 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a large gathering in Lakhimpur on Sunday, announced that a total of Rs 350 crore had been provided to 684,487 families who suffered losses during the recent floods.

The financial aid is part of the state government's "12 Days of Development" initiative, aimed at benefiting around 12 lakh people across the state in just 12 days and providing immediate relief to flood-affected communities.

The Chief Minister revealed that the financial assistance covers those who lost their homes and crops in the devastating floods, including families from Lakhimpur.

"In these 12 days, we took the initiative to provide financial aid to those who lost their homes and crops. A total of Rs 350 crore has been provided to 684,487 families, including those from Lakhimpur," said Sarma.

During the programme, Sarma also highlighted the government's efforts to alleviate poverty by announcing that 16 lakh women in the state have been freed from the burden of microfinance loans.

The "12 Days of Development" initiative was launched by the Chief Minister on December 11.

Apart from that, the Chief Minister Sarma unveiled plans for several infrastructural projects in Lakhimpur, including a Rs 26-crore bridge aimed at improving connectivity in the region.

Additionally, he addressed the long-standing need for educational institutions in the area, announcing the establishment of a government law college and a BSc nursing college for girls.

"Lakhimpur needed a government law college, and today, we provided it to the people. Furthermore, we have laid the foundation stone for a BSc nursing college and will also establish a MSc nursing college worth Rs 15 crore to support the girls of the region," Sarma added.

The event also marked the distribution of over 5 lakh ration cards to people from 37 districts across Assam.

Sarma stated that families receiving these ration cards would be eligible for 5 kg of rice in December and benefit from free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Furthermore, those with ration cards would be eligible for the Orunodoy scheme, a measure aimed at preventing fake beneficiaries from exploiting the system.





Construction of over 1,000 bridges are underway in Assam currently.



