Rs 2.6 lakh crore Assam Budget announced: Key allocations & initiatives

Guwahati, March 10: In her fifth consecutive budget speech on Monday, Financial Minister Ajanta Neog highlighted that the budget aims to balance large-scale infrastructure development while addressing social welfare, education, and economic expansion in Assam.

With a total allocation of Rs 2.60 lakh crore, the government has placed major emphasis on infrastructure, healthcare, law enforcement, and social welfare.

The Finance Minister reiterated that the government is committed to driving growth while maintaining fiscal discipline.

“The Assam Budget 2025-26 is forward-looking, people-centric, and growth-driven. We aim to build an economy that offers better infrastructure, equitable healthcare, and robust law enforcement to safeguard the interests of the people,” Neog said.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the major departmental allocations in the Assam Budget 2025-26.

Rs 35,301 Cr for Finance Dept

The Finance Department received the highest allocation of Rs 35,301 crore to drive economic resilience and financial reforms.

Under this, major thrust areas include strengthening the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) infrastructure, expanding e-collection and e-payment systems, and boosting the credit-deposit ratio (CD ratio) to touch the national average of 78%.

The government has signed MoUs with scheduled commercial banks to offer Zero-Premium Insurance for over 4 lakh government employees, ensuring coverage of up to Rs 2 crore.

The Finance Department will also focus on bolstering flagship schemes like “Apon Bahan”, “Apon Ghar”, “Orunodoi”, and “ATISIS” in the upcoming financial year.

Rs 18,733 Cr allocation for Education Dept

The School Education Department has been allocated Rs 18,733 crore, underscoring the government’s stress on improving educational infrastructure and promoting inclusive education.

A large chunk of the budget will be spent on expanding the PM POSHAN Scheme, benefiting over 31.75 lakh children, ensuring their nutritional needs are met.

Additionally, under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, over 3.23 lakh Class IX students will receive free bicycles, and 12 lakh students will benefit from free textbooks and uniforms.

The government has also promised to recruit 5,550 new teachers this fiscal year while modernising classroom infrastructure through smart classrooms, ICT labs, and e-learning centres.

Rs 8,291 Cr for Home & Political Dept

The Home & Political Department has been allocated Rs 8,291 crore to strengthen law and order, modernise police infrastructure, and combat organized crimes.

The budget also outlines the construction of 100 new police stations, while 162 more police stations are under construction across the state. Further, four Model Police Reserves in Dhemaji, Dhubri, Karimganj, and Tinsukia will be upgraded.

In a major infrastructural boost, land has been allocated for the construction of new jails in Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Mangaldai, Goalpara, Dhubri, and Silchar, with construction plans already finalized.

Public Works (Roads) Gets Rs 10,200 Cr

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been allocated a massive Rs 10,200 crore, primarily focused on developing all-weather road connectivity, urban roads, and high-speed expressways.

Under the Mukhyamantir Pakipath Nirman Achani, the government has already completed 1,361 km of roads, and another 4,846 km of rural roads have been approved. Additionally, the Mukhyamantir Path Nobikaran Achani will facilitate repairs of over 3,555 km of rural and urban roads.

In a significant infrastructure push, 343 km of high-speed roads and 26 major bridges under the Asom Mala Project have been constructed, with the remaining bridges nearing completion.

The government also announced that the much-anticipated Brahmaputra Bridge (1.24 km) linking Guwahati and North Guwahati is 89% complete and will be inaugurated soon. Another 3.6 km bridge connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi is under advanced construction.

Health Sector Strengthened with Rs 5,393 Cr Allocation

The Health & Family Welfare Department has been allocated Rs 5,393 crore, with major emphasis on improving rural healthcare and maternal health.

The government has launched the “Healthy Garden Population - Comprehensive Health Screening” pilot project across 20 tea gardens, under which comprehensive health screening and primary healthcare will be provided.

Additionally, the government will expand Pediatric ICUs, Kangaroo Mother Care Units, and increase the number of Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) across districts.

In a bid to attract specialist doctors to remote areas, the government has introduced the "Durgam to Sugam" initiative, which provides financial incentives to doctors serving in underprivileged areas.

Women & Child Development gets Rs 4,449 Cr

The Women and Child Development Department has been allocated Rs 4,449 crore, focusing on child nutrition, women safety, and support services.

The government is already operating over 62,000 Anganwadi Centres, benefiting 30.68 lakh children and mothers. Additionally, schemes like One Stop Center, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Working Women Hostels have significantly improved women’s safety and economic inclusion.

In the upcoming fiscal year, the government will intensify efforts to reduce malnutrition and expand maternal health facilities.