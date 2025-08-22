Rs 21 cr waste management project launched in Silchar to transform Meherpur Ground

Silchar, Aug 22: The Meherpur dumping ground was a symbol of neglect, with nearly two lakh metric tonnes of waste accumulated over eight decades.

However, the site is undergoing a historic transformation under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, and two landmark projects have been launched to tackle Silchar’s waste management challenges, turning the location from a landfill of legacy waste to a model of sustainable development.

According to Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, the initiative, regarded as one of the largest of its kind in the Barak Valley, is being implemented under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 with support from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). It involves the construction of a Rs 6.92 crore Material Recovery Facility (MRF) plant and a Legacy Waste Remediation project worth Rs 15.065 crore, with execution entrusted to Call and Fix, under close supervision by the Silchar Municipal Corporation.

Expressing his reactions on the importance of the initiative, Chakraborty said: “For too long, Meherpur stood as a reminder of the past, of waste mismanagement and neglect. But now, the projects have rekindled hope. We are not just removing waste; we are reclaiming land, improving public health, and creating opportunities for a greener tomorrow. This is the kind of transformation Silchar deserves.”

Elaborating further on the projects, Chakraborty said that the progress on the ground is impressive as nearly 20% of the legacy waste has already been processed with the help of modern trommel machines, which segregate and treat waste efficiently.

On the other hand, the Silchar Municipal Corporation officials informed that advanced trommel machines are segregating plastics, inert matter, and biodegradable waste with greater efficiency. Recovered plastics are being sent to cement factories for co-processing, inert materials are being used to fill low-lying areas, and organic matter is being converted into compost for gardening and greening projects across Silchar. Also, the daily kitchen waste will be treated in composting pits through a 21-day cycle, creating a sustainable waste-to-resource model.