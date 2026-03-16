Rs 20 Cr transfer to BTC sparks row over labour welfare rules violation

GUWAHATI, March 16: A proposed transfer of Rs 20 crore from the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCWWB) to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has triggered a controversy leaving many stakeholders miffed at the violation of laid-down guidelines of the Central Government.

The file, currently pending approval at the office of Labour Commissioner, is being scrutinized for alleged violations of central government guidelines and board resolutions.

Although a DO letter dated December 16, 2025, jointly signed by the Secretary, Labour, and the Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), explicitly states that such funds must be routed through the State Skill Mission (ASDM) or the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the current proposal in question seeks to bypass these channels and allocate funds directly to BTC – a move critics call a “blatant violation” of BOCWWB rules.

Further, minutes of the board meeting held on October 4, 2023 too had clearly recorded that skill training should be routed through ASDM.

Surprisingly, in the latest board meeting, the request letter from ASDM duly signed by the Mission Director seeking funds (February 6, 2026) for skill training did not feature in the agenda, while BTC’s request was included.

This selective omission, according to official sources, has raised serious questions about transparency and intent. According to the Government of India, BOCWWB funds for skill development are capped at 10 percent of total collections of previous year.

The copies of the relevant documents have been accessed by The Assam Tribune.

When contacted, Labour rights activists argue that the cess collected from construction workers across Assam is meant to benefit them through structured training programmes. “Diverting funds to a particular council without following due process is unfair and illegal,” said one activist.

Those privy to the developments warn that such diversion could set a dangerous precedent. “If every council starts demanding direct transfers, the entire system of state skill missions will collapse,” a source told this correspondent.

“The current state of affairs has exposed gaps in governance. Why was ASDM’s request ignored in the agenda? Why is the Labour Commissioner’s office considering approval despite clear directions from the Government of India? These unanswered questions have intensified calls for accountability,” the source questioned.

“The issue is not just about Rs 20 crore – it is about the integrity of welfare fund utilization. Construction workers across Assam contribute to the cess, and any diversion risks depriving them of skill training opportunities meant to uplift their livelihoods,” another official said.

When contacted, AL Gyani, Labour Commissioner, told this reporter that all laid-down rules would be followed and the fund would be transferred as mandated i.e., through ASDM.

“However, since the Model Code of Conduct has come into force, the process would be initiated after the polls are over,” he said.