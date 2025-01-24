Rs 1,800 Cr infrastructure push for rural education in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 24: With an aim to renovate the infrastructure of rural schools across the state, the Assam state government is constructing new buildings for 252 state-run educational institutions at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore.

Reportedly, the director of Secondary Education, Mamata Hojai, has mentioned that 252 government vernacular schools have been selected from each of the 126 assembly constituencies.

According to Hojai, they are upgrading the infrastructure of these selected schools as part of a project under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).Construction work is already underway in most schools and is expected to be completed by next year.

Notably, the schools have been selected by the suggestions of the respective MLAs of the constituencies.

The initiative is part of a larger expansion plan to develop 322 schools with a total budget of ₹2,369.86 crore, announced by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.

Some of the notable schools included in this scheme are Patacharkuchi Vidyapith in Bajali, Earle HS School in Cachar, Graham Bazar Girls’ High School in Dibrugarh, Maibong Sr Secondary School in Dima Hasao, Devicharan Barua Girls’ High School in Jorhat, Natun Fatasil Town High School in Guwahati, and Nalbari Girls’ High School.





With inputs from news agency