RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway seizes contraband worth Rs 8.12 Cr in January

Guwahati, Feb 12: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recovered contraband goods worth over Rs 8.12 crore between January 1 and January 31 this year.

The RPF also apprehended 19 people for their alleged involvement in transporting contraband and smuggled goods during this period. "Moreover, the NFR's RPF regularly conducts drives to curb the menace of touts.

In recent checks and drives across the zone from January 1 to January 31, 2024, the RPF apprehended 15 touts and recovered 130 railway tickets worth over Rs 3.02 lakh from them," said NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

He said that in a recent incident, the RPF and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Guwahati jointly conducted a check on train number 12068 Down Jan Shatabdi Express at the Guwahati railway station, apprehended a woman and recovered 360 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 72 lakh from the train.

The apprehended woman and the recovered heroin were handed over to the NCB Guwahati for necessary legal action," Sharma said.

He added, "The NFR's RPF is constantly vigilant against activities related to smuggling and the transportation of contraband items at railway stations and on trains, as well as the unauthorised and illegal procurement of railway tickets."





By-

Staff Reporter