RPF jawan dies after being hit by train in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, April 1: In a tragic incident, a Railway Protection Force RPF jawan was killed after being hit by a train in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday.

As per reports, the incident took place at Dibrugarh Town Railway station. According to officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) the deceased RPF jawan has been identified as Havildar Dhankumar Hajong.

While officials are of the view that it is a case of accident, a detailed investigation will be carried out.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post mortem examination at the Assam Medical College.