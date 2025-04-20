RPF deploys 45 drones to protect railway land across Northeast

Guwahati, April 20: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has procured 45 drone cameras to strengthen the surveillance and monitoring of railway land across the NFR zone.

It is a measure initiated to protect the railway land from illegal activities and encroachments by leveraging AI-powered technology.

“Enhancing this capability further, dedicated AI-based software is currently under development. This advanced system will enable the detection of fresh encroachments such as huts, houses, buildings, and other unauthorized structures by conducting aerial surveys and ensuring strict enforcement against unauthorized occupation of railway land,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He added that RPF successfully vacated 210 railway quarters from illegal occupants in February and March this year. Additionally, 27 unauthorized soft structures, four unauthorized shops, and several unauthorized kutcha structures were dismantled.

The eviction drives were carried out in the New Guwahati and Pandu areas of the city through coordinated efforts of RPF personnel and Engineering and Electrical staff of NFR, with the support of the local police.

“Following the successful removal of unauthorized occupants from railway land, the next phase, ‘Mission 250 plus’, has been set in motion to further vacate more than 250 railway quarters from unauthorized occupants at the New Guwahati Railway Colony. This approach aims to completely clear the New Guwahati Railway Colony and restore it to its intended use,” Sharma said.

He further added that to ensure long-term protection and better utilization of vacated Railway quarters at New Guwahati, several remedial measures have been proposed.

Some of these include merging two Type-I quarters into larger Type-II units to provide more spacious and comfortable living for Railway employees.

For enhanced security, fencing of every four-unit block is planned to safeguard both property and residents.

“Additionally, the development of walking tracks and small parks will promote a healthy lifestyle and improve the colony’s aesthetic appeal, encouraging staff occupancy and restoring the colony's functionality,” Sharma said.

