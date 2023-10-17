RPF Chaparmukh arrests 11 unauthorised vendors

Raha, Oct 17 : In an effort to keep a check on unauthorised vendors and hawkers, a total of 11 unauthorised vendors were arrested at different stations in a special day-long drive conducted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials in Chaparmukh.

According to a press statement by the RPF authority, the unauthorised vendors were booked under relevant sections of the Railway Act. They were later forwarded to the special railway court in Guwahati, while some of them were fined for boarding trains without tickets, the release said.

The press release said that railway security personnel do not allow unauthorised vendors and hawkers to board reserved coaches of trains, considering the safety of the passengers. Apart from safety and cleanliness on running trains, railways have focused on ensuring the supply of quality and hygienic food to passengers not only on station premises but also at authorised food stalls.

“It has been recently observed that unauthorised vendors and hawkers have been illegally selling food items on running passenger trains and on railway platforms in violation of the Railway Act. Thus, railways have constituted a special team and RPF men to check unauthorised vendors and hawkers.