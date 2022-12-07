RPF arrests railway employee in connection with fraud in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 6: A railway officer was arrested in Guwahati for trying to sell goods confiscated by the railway authorities during various raids. Imdadur Rahman, a railway department IW officer, was apprehended from the railway colony in Bamunimaidam.

Arrested Imdadur Rahman aided in the supply of large quantities of trains using forged invoices.



As per reports, The railway police had seized a truck loaded with railway materials. Two persons identified as Sahidul Islam and Sahabul Islam were taken into the custody.



The railway police arrested the driver of the truck, handyman and a railway employee in this connection.



Based on the confessions of the arrested persons, the RPF conducted an inquiry on its own and arrested Railway IW branch officer Imdadur Rahman on Monday.



The RPF said they will produce arrested Imdadur Rahman in court today and sent him to jail custody.



The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case under Section 3(a) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident at New Guwahati police station.





