Royal Global University Biotech Alumni: Young Pioneers launch Innovative Start-Ups

Guwahati, Jun 28: Royal Global University's Biotechnology alumni are forging new paths in entrepreneurship, spearheading innovative start-ups that are reshaping sectors ranging from healthcare and pharmaceuticals to sustainable agriculture and environmental technology. Their initiatives not only showcase their technical expertise but also underscore a dedicated resolve to confront global challenges with pioneering solutions. By drawing upon their education at Royal Global University, these aspiring leaders not only achieve entrepreneurial success but also propel profound advancements in science and technology on a global scale.

Jnanjyoti Talukdar and Pritam Shree Pathak, both from the pioneering batch of BSc Biotechnology (2018-2021) and subsequent master’s graduates, have ventured into successful start-ups, setting the stage for a bright entrepreneurial future. Jnanjyoti's start-up, ‘Plantaly' caters to the popular horticulture segment. By offering innovative solutions and high-quality products, Plantaly has quickly become a recognized name in the industry.

Jnanjyoti's dedication to horticulture reflects a growing trend towards sustainable and locally sourced agricultural practices. Pritam has made significant strides in the field of analytical services with his NABL-accredited lab. The lab provides a wide array of services, ensuring high standards of quality and precision. Pritam's commitment to excellence in analytical testing is a vital contribution to both the scientific community and industry standards.

Another notable alumna from the Department of Biotechnology is Diksha Borah, from the 2021-2023 batch., Diksha Borah (2021-2023) batch has harnessed Northeast India's rich biodiversity, launching ventures that produce commercial fruit beverages and mushroom products native to the region, tapping into an under-explored domain. Her innovative approach not only showcases the potential of local resources but also sets a precedent for sustainable business practices.

Their achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration for current and future students of biotechnology and allied disciplines. The success of Jnanjyoti, Pritam, and Diksha underscores Royal Global University’s dedication to nurturing entrepreneurial talent. By providing a supportive environment and fostering a culture of innovation, the university aims to equip students with the skills and mindset needed to succeed in their ventures.

The entrepreneurial journeys of the alumni are just the beginning. Their success stories are a testament to the potential within the field of biotechnology and the opportunities available in North-East India.