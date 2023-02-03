Royal Bengal Tiger found dead in Orang National Park

Darrang, Feb 3: A carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found near Bhabapur camp inside the Orang National Park here on Thursday, a senior forest department official said.

“Preliminary post mortem has ruled out poisoning. It determined the age of tiger and report stated the cause of death to be natural due to old age. However, to confirm the actual cause of death the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve authority has made necessary arrangements to send parts of the carcass to forensic science laboratory,” the Executive Director of the Park cum DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division, Pradipta Baruah informed.



