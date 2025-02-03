Rowmari-Donduwa complex eyes Ramsar status, over 47,000 birds recorded

Guwahati, Feb 3: With over 47,000 birds counted during this year's estimation, the Rowmari-Donduwa complex of Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary has emerged as a potential Ramsar Site.

During the 6th Kaziranga Waterbird Count, around 20,653 waterbirds of 75 species were spotted at the Rowmari Beel while 26,480 birds of 88 species were counted in the Donduwa Beel. The counts were higher than that of the Deepor Beel—the only Ramsar site in Assam.

"The Donduwa and Rowmari wetlands have continually exhibited elevated bird populations, underscoring their conservation importance. Supporting populations of several critically endangered or vulnerable species, the wetlands serve as essential roosting and feeding habitats, crucial for the survival of significant migratory populations. The significance of the wetlands in supporting certain species underscores their conservation value," Smarjit Ojha of Nagaon Girls College, who is also the research coordinator of Laokhowa-Burachapori Wildlife Conservation Society, told The Assam Tribune.

Till 2014-15, these areas were highly disturbed due to fishing and other human activities, but since then a protection regime has been enhanced, which helped restore the habitats.

There are nine criteria for identifying a 'Wetland of International Importance' (Ramsar Site), which primarily focuses on the type of wetland and biological diversity, particularly water birds, fish, etc. The twin wetlands fulfil a number of criteria. Any wetland that meets at least one of the criteria for identifying Wetlands of International Importance can be designated by the appropriate national authority to be added to the Ramsar List. There are 86 Ramsar Sites in India as of now.

Worldwide, there are over 2,400 Ramsar Sites, and they cover over 2.5 million sq km, an area larger than Mexico. India hosts approximately 370 migratory bird species from three major flyways, with 310 predominantly using wetland habitats. The country's diverse wetlands, spanning 15.26 million hectares, provide critical habitats for over 200 waterbird species. The birds typically follow the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) and East African-Eurasian Flyway (EAEF), using India's wetlands as important refuelling stations during their long journeys. These sites are critical for the birds' annual migration cycles, offering suitable wintering grounds and essential resources. Kaziranga and other wetlands in NE India are important as they serve as wintering grounds for both the CAF and the EAAF flyways.





By-

Rituraj Borthakur