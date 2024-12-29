Row over Manmohan Singh’s last rites: CM Sarma slams Congress for politicising mourning

Guwahati, Dec 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly criticised the Congress for attempting to “politicise” the last rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, accusing them of turning “a moment of national mourning into an opportunity for political gain”.

The controversy erupted after Congress leaders alleged that the government did not properly honour Dr. Singh’s memory by failing to arrange a suitable memorial site for his cremation.

The former Prime Minister’s last rites were conducted at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday, but the Congress Party claimed that their request to hold the ceremony at a more fitting location was ignored.

In a scathing response, Sarma, while taking to social media, condemned the party’s actions, calling it disheartening to see political opportunism overshadowing the dignified farewell Dr. Singh received from the people of India.

“The people of India have bid Dr. Singh a respectful and heartfelt farewell, recognising his invaluable contributions to the nation. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji has already announced a fitting memorial to honour his legacy, reflecting the nation’s gratitude. Yet, the actions of some, who seek to turn this moment of mourning into an opportunity for political gain, are deeply painful..." a part of his long post on social media, read.

Sarma further reminded the Congress that in the past, they had inflicted "indignities" upon the former Prime Minister, adding that “those actions remain etched in the nation's memory”.

He urged Congress to refrain from politicising Dr. Singh’s passing, stating, "At the very least, in his passing, Dr. Singh’s legacy should not be sullied by political opportunism."

The controversy deepened on Saturday, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media, criticising the Centre for not performing the last rites at an authorised memorial site, which has been the norm for former Prime Ministers.

Gandhi’s post argued that this was a deviation from the respectful tradition followed for other leaders.

On Friday, the Home Ministry confirmed that Dr. Manmohan Singh’s last rites would be conducted at the said site, a decision that quickly sparked controversy.

Congress accused the Centre of disregarding their request for a more appropriate location, one that could later be transformed into a memorial for the late Prime Minister.

In response, the government issued a statement, clarifying that the Home Minister had informed both the Congress president and Dr. Singh’s family that a space would be allocated for a memorial.

Despite this clarification, Congress continued to attack the government over the funeral arrangements, intensifying the ongoing dispute.