Row in Nalbari after alleged assault on Congress leader; detainees released

Nalbari, Mar 10: Congress leaders and workers detained by Nalbari Police during a late-night protest on Monday were released on Tuesday, even as the party continued to demand action against those allegedly involved in the assault of a Congress leader.

Among those detained were Congress candidate and former MLA Ashok Sharma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary Divyajyoti Haloi and around ten other party workers.

The group had been taken into custody late Monday night after staging a protest outside the Nalbari Sadar Police Station, demanding the arrest of those responsible for allegedly attacking Congress leader Parag Chakraborty earlier in the day.

Following allegations of a scuffle with BJP workers, Chakraborty had lodged an FIR at the Nalbari Sadar Police Station regarding the incident. BJP workers, however, also filed an FIR against Chakraborty at the same police station.

Reacting to the incident, Ashok Sharma criticised the handling of the situation, alleging that the authorities had failed to act against those responsible for the assault.

“What happened in Nalbari clearly reflects a disturbing pattern. Our party leader Parag Chakraborty was allegedly assaulted during the BJP’s yatra, yet instead of taking prompt action against those responsible, the police detained the very people who were protesting against the attack,” Sharma said.

According to Congress leaders, Chakraborty was assaulted in Nalbari during the passage of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra through the town on Monday. The party claimed that individuals associated with the rally were involved in the attack.

Following the incident, Congress leaders and workers gathered at the police station late at night to lodge a complaint and protest what they described as a lack of police action against the alleged attackers.

The situation escalated during the protest, prompting the police to detain several demonstrators, including senior party leaders. However, the detained leaders and workers were released the following day.

Sharma further alleged that such incidents indicated a growing attempt to silence Opposition voices.

“We are witnessing a situation where opposition leaders and workers are being targeted simply for raising their voices. The BJP seems to believe that there should be no space for Opposition politics, which goes against the very spirit of democracy,” he said.

Sharma also claimed that the political atmosphere in the region had become increasingly tense ahead of the elections.

“When statements are made hinting that violence may erupt during elections in Lower Assam, it creates an environment where such incidents become possible. The assault on our leader reflects how emboldened certain elements have become,” he added.

Calling the episode a serious concern for democratic functioning, Sharma said the protest was aimed at drawing attention to what the Congress described as intimidation and suppression.

Police had not issued any statement on the matter at the time of filing this report.