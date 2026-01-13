Rosy road claims collide with pothole reality across Sonitpur district

Tezpur, Jan 13: Though the BJP-led government in the State wants to present a rosy picture of development in all sectors, including surface communication, many of the roads in Sonitpur district, including the NH-15 and 37 (A), are replete with sizeable potholes and unnecessary/excessive speed breakers which present a negative and harrowing scenario.

Among these dilapidated roads, the Sagoli-Ahot Tol road connecting the NH-15 up to Bandarmari, which was widened and newly constructed around a decade back, is now getting damaged day by day due to the lack of timely repair by the department concerned. Sizeable potholes have become the most serious cause of frequent accidents, resulting in the deaths of several commuters.

It is pertinent to mention that this PWD road helps people travel to and from the district headquarters, Tezpur, and other places of the district. But the road, which was constructed by a contractor with a five-year maintenance period, is currently in a pitiable condition due to the lackadaisical attitude of the department concerned.

On the other hand, a portion of this road from the Khelmati-Khusurabari area up to the Tumuki area via the Bandarmari-Ghatwa area, connecting with the NH-15 and the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, was reconstructed under a multi-crore-rupee road-widening project under the Chief Minister’s signature project.

However, the quality of the construction work was quite poor, allegedly because the lion’s share of the relevant fund was misappropriated by a nexus of the construction company, engineers, and some local people’s representatives. A mere six to eight months after completion of the work, the road’s surface has started wearing off at many places. A culvert/small foot bridge at the Kokalbhagi area is also full of big potholes. As a result, the commuters face the risk of accidents in this area.

Similarly, a crater-like pothole near the Ghatwa LP School is posing a serious hazard for the commuters. The people of the area have alleged that their appeals to the authorities concerned over this issue have not been heeded. “Due to the poor quality of construction work, the road won’t last long and after that we will suffer the same problems as we did earlier,” said a local resident.

The local people have now urged upon the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and initiate remedial steps.