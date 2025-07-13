Rooted & rising: Assam’s returnee entrepreneurs are building more than just ventures

They left for metros and multinationals — but now, they’re coming home. A new wave of Assamese entrepreneurs is returning to their roots, not just to launch businesses, but to revive what matters - the land, the crafts, and the community.

From natural farming to local textiles and indigenous food, they’re blending tradition with innovation. For them, it’s not just about profit — it’s about purpose. In going back, they’re building forward.

From global gigs to bamboo groves

After completing his MBA from Amity Business School in Noida, Parikshit Borkotoky climbed the corporate ladder at giants like American Express, ABN AMRO Bank, and Religare Securities. Later, a stint at a BFSI start-up exposed him to the unpredictable yet exhilarating world of building from scratch.

But the spark to create something truly his own came when he began reconnecting with his roots in Assam. “Every visit home reminded me of the incredible natural resources and artisanal heritage we have — especially bamboo, which is so deeply woven into our culture,” he shares.

This realisation led him to launch KraftInn, a design-led, artisan-powered brand focused on creating sustainable home and lifestyle products using bamboo, cane, water hyacinth, and other natural materials.









Workers in action - sorting and packaging crafted goods for shipping

His venture, based out of Jorhat, is more than just an e-commerce store — it’s an ecosystem that’s giving local artisans a renewed sense of pride and financial security while showcasing Assam’s crafts to customers across India and even overseas.

“It’s not just about making lamps, bags, or organisers. It’s about preserving skills, providing dignified livelihoods, and proving that our traditional crafts can be premium, design-driven, and globally relevant,” Parikshit explains.

Today, Borkotoky works with more than 60 artisans directly and connects with over 300 more across the region’s value chain. With orders shipping worldwide, the bamboo and cane once seen as humble household items are now part of chic, sustainable homes in the US, Canada, and beyond.

Growing food with roots & purpose

Like Parikshit, Deepsikha Sarma’s journey also began far from home. After working with leading brands in Bengaluru, Deepsikha realised she wanted to create something that aligned more deeply with her values of sustainability and community impact.

In 2020, she moved back to her ancestral village in Tezpur and started an organic venture growing indigenous items - seasonal vegetables and traditional herbs. “For me, it wasn’t just about starting a farm, it was about reviving local seeds, building a fair supply chain, and helping rural youth see agriculture as a viable, dignified career,” Deepsikha says.

Her venture now works directly with small farmers in nearby villages, training them in organic methods, helping them get certification, and connecting them with urban consumers who want traceable, chemical-free food.

The venture also collaborates with local women’s self-help groups for packaging, adding another layer of rural income generation.

Returning with new skills, building with old wisdom









Crops that carry forward the legacy of farming - an agri-horti cultivation (Photo: @ATULBORA2 / X)

What unites entrepreneurs like Parikshit and Deepsikha is a blend of modern business skills and deep local understanding. While their years in bigger cities taught them about structured systems, quality standards, and customer focus, their roots keep them grounded in the realities of rural supply chains, cultural sensitivities, and environmental sustainability.

“I learned from my corporate life how to deliver trust and consistency. From my startup days, I learned to take risks and think on my feet. In my venture, that mix helped us build something that’s both rooted in tradition and ready for a modern market,” Parikshit says.

For Deepsikha, building trust within farming communities has been the biggest lesson. “You can’t parachute in and expect people to believe in your idea overnight. You need to be there — to listen, to learn, and to grow together.”

A movement that’s just beginning

While their ventures are different — one crafts, the other food — both founders are part of a quiet but growing movement in Assam. They’re showing that you don’t have to choose between ambition and roots. By investing in local resources, traditional knowledge, and community-led growth, they’re proving that businesses can be profitable and purposeful at the same time.

From beautifully crafted bamboo lamps to indigenous rice on urban tables, every product carries a story of homecoming, resilience, and hope — a promise that going back to your roots might just be the most forward-looking thing you can do.