Rooftop solar mapping study lights up Assam’s clean energy path

A new rooftop solar mapping study shows that the State has the potential to generate 13,000 MW of solar electricity – enough to meet 100% of Assam’s annual power demand. What’s stopping it?

Assam is at a pivotal moment in its energy story. With electricity demand expected to double over the next decade, the State faces the dual challenge of meeting growing consumption while moving away from polluting fossil fuels. Today, Assam sources more than 70% of its electricity from coal and gas. Just 9% comes from renewable sources.

Assam is an energy-deficient State. Long transmission lines from distant coal plants lead to transmission losses and grid stress. How can Assam build a cleaner, more resilient power system that serves its people equitably?

The answer could be right above our heads.

Rooftop solar is emerging as the most practical, inclusive, and sustainable way forward for Assam. Unlike large solar parks or hydropower projects, it doesn’t need extra land or huge expenses, only unused rooftop space. It bypasses transmission bottlenecks, putting power directly in people’s hands. It fits well with Assam’s geography too, where land availability is limited.

The State has made some promising moves. Assam’s clean energy policy now targets 1,900 megawatts of rooftop solar by 2030, up from 300 megawatts earlier. Gujarat and Maharashtra have already installed about 5,300 MW and 3,400 MW, while Assam has installed just 75 MW.

Recognising this, the government offers a Rs 15,000 per kW subsidy, in addition to Central schemes like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (Rs 33,000 per kW). Rooftop solar is structured across government, commercial and industrial, and residential segments, with Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) leading the charge.

According to a study by iFOREST, Assam has a total rooftop availability of 737.1 km², with 86% in rural areas. Nearly 95% is spread across residential and mixed-use buildings. The study shows that the State can generate more than 13,000 MW of solar electricity – enough to meet 100% of Assam’s annual power demand based on current consumption.

Urban centres such as Kamrup Metropolitan – especially Guwahati – offer the highest potential. Guwahati can host between 625 and 985 MW of rooftop solar. Areas such as Lokhra, Garchuk, Khanapara, Garbhanga, Sarusajai, Borsajai, Sawkuchi and parts of Dakhingaon stand out. Basistha, Dispur and Kahilipara are not far behind. If fully tapped, these can reduce the city’s dependence on grid-supplied thermal power.

What makes rooftop solar special is how people-powered it is. Rooftop solar is affordable, scalable and democratic. Every family, school, shop, village and city can tap into it. This is energy that citizens can invest in to run their homes, schools, shops and societies. Once installed, it slashes electricity bills – sometimes nearly to zero – and improves reliability. A typical household in Assam can cut electricity bills by 50% to 90%, depending on weather, usage and system size. Solar also provides backup during power cuts and peak demand periods. Assam gets over 280 sunny days a year, making rooftop solar a dependable option.

It’s also zero-carbon. Rooftop solar is clean, local and community-driven. Scaling it can create thousands of green jobs. If Assam harnesses the full 13,000 MW potential, this could mean 1.8 lakh jobs, especially for local youth.

Good policies can fail if systems are not responsive. Across India, people have faced hurdles – delays in approvals, complicated paperwork, late subsidy payments, and substandard installations. Assam must avoid these pitfalls.

So, what will it take to unlock Assam’s rooftop solar potential?

* First, streamline processes. Approvals and subsidy applications should be fast, simple and transparent.

* Second, unlock finance. Even after subsidies, upfront costs remain a barrier. Assam must partner with banks and rural financial institutions to offer low-interest solar loans.

* Third, assure quality. Poor installations damage trust. A State-certified registry of installers, backed by training programmes, can ensure quality. Every district should have skilled technicians.

* Fourth, show it works. Schools, shops, government buildings and housing societies should serve as demonstration sites. When people see solar working in their community, it builds trust.

* Finally, match policy with action. Set clear timelines for approvals, payments and financing. Invest in local skills and quality checks.

Citizens also play a role. Ask your neighbour about their solar panel. Request quotes from vendors. A solar-powered shop sends a message: green, modern, future-ready.

Imagine every home in Sarusajai, Lokhra or Dispur powered by the sun. Rooftop solar is a symbol of empowerment. Assam must walk the talk on clean energy, roof by roof, family by family, village by village. Because this shift is ultimately a profound act for better air, reliable energy and green livelihoods.









By

Suhail Mir