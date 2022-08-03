84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Roof collapses at Bongaigaon railway station; 8 people injured

By Correspondent

Bongaigaon, Aug 3: Eight labourers were injured after a shed under construction at platform no.2 of Bongaigaon Railway Station suddenly collapsed in the evening hours on Tuesday while they were busy in its construction.

The injured labourers have been identified as Baldeb Singha, Diganta Choudhury, Ratan Ray, Bipul Bordoloi, Benu Ray, Gopal Barman, Jotin Bordoloi and Manoranjan Barman. Bipul and Jatin are the residents of Morigaon and the rest are from Bongaigaon, Chirang and Dhubri districts. They have been admitted to local civil hospital and at a private hospital in the town.

