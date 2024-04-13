Rongali Bihu celebration begins in Jorhat with ‘Goru Bihu’

Jorhat, April 13: The vibrant rythm of "Lau kha, bengena kha... bosore bosore bahri ja... ma re haru... bapere haru... toi hobi bor goru.." echos through the air as Dhekorgorah, Jorhat, immerses itself in the spirit of the spring festival.

Rongali Bihu, much more than just singing and dancing, encompasses a rich tapestry of rituals deeply ingrained in Assam's agrarian tradition.

At the heart of the festivities lies "Goru Bihu," a day dedicated to honouring cattle, integral to Assam's rural life. The rituals commence with a ceremonial bathing of the cattle, either by the riverside or in empty paddy fields. Before the cleansing ritual begins, offerings of a paste made from black gram and turmeric are presented to the revered animals.

In Jorhat, the Mukunda Murari Cultural Group, in collaboration with the community of Dhekorgorah, Jorhat, is infusing the festivities with fervour and enthusiasm at the historic Moh Juj field of Dhekorgorah.