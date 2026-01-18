'Romantic Affairs' by Monjul Baruah shines at Asian Film Festival in Mumbai

Guwahati, Jan 18: Assamese cinema made a strong mark at the 22nd Third Eye Asian Film Festival, earning multiple honours across key categories in the Indian Cinema competition.

Director Monjul Baruah’s Assamese-language film Romantic Affairs emerged as one of the biggest winners at the festival. The film secured the Best Director award for Baruah and Best Actor Female for Kasvi Sonkorison, while Boloram Das received a Special Jury Mention for his performance.

Assam’s presence was further reinforced when Sanjib Sabhapandit’s Ballad to the Winds won Best Film in the Indian Cinema category.

The newly introduced Best Directorial Debut Award, instituted to mark the 125th birth anniversary of filmmaker V Shantaram, went to Tribeni Rai for Shape of Momo. Actress Gaumaya Gurung also received a Special Jury Award for her performance in the film.

Romantic Affairs is a coming-of-age drama that follows a young girl navigating the uncertainties of adolescence. Through her search for identity and freedom, the film explores themes of desire, reputation and the emotional turbulence of growing up.

The protagonist’s quest for self-discovery leads her down misguided paths, affecting not only her own life but also those of her parents, friends and others around her, unravelling relationships and reputations in the process.

Calling the recognition a significant moment, Baruah said the awards were a major boost for the film. “To be recognised among the best Indian films at the festival is truly an honour. We have put everything into this film, and I am happy as a director,” he said.

“This is truly a team victory. My deepest thanks to every soul who brought this film to life and special congratulations to producers Dr Sanjive Narain, Dr Akshata Narain, and co-producer Jayashree Goswami. Honoured and humbled,” he added.

Baruah is known for his thought-provoking cinema. His notable works include Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine), which won Best Assamese Film and a Jury Special Mention at the 69th National Film Awards, Antareen (Quest of Sanctuary) and Kaaneen (A Secret Search). He was also part of the international jury at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala in 2024.

The story, screenplay, dialogue and direction of the 142-minute film are by Baruah himself.

Reflecting on the film’s core, Baruah said the teenage phase is the most uncertain period in a person’s life. “As the body and mind come of age, the desire to explore new experiences takes over. In the journey of discovering ‘me’, the protagonist delves into her physical and psychological needs, often through the wrong paths of life,” he said.

The film features Arun Nath, Swagata Bharali, Gayatri Sarma, Deep Jyoti Kakoti, Alokjyoti Saikia, Rina Bora, Ronald Hussain, Rituraj Gogoi and Jolly Bhattacharyya in key roles.