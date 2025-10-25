'Roi Roi Binale' frenzy hits Jorhat: Tickets for Zubeen’s dream film sell out fast

Jorhat, Oct 25: In a massive outpouring of love for the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, tickets for his dream musical drama, Roi Roi Binale, have sold out across Jorhat within hours of opening for sale.

The film, which premieres on October 31, has sparked overwhelming excitement, with packed crowds gathering at cinema halls since Saturday morning to secure seats.

On ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow, all show slots have already turned yellow indicating “house full” status well ahead of release. Offline sales have seen even more dramatic scenes, especially in Jorhat, his hometown.

A cinema hall manager said they opened bookings at 3 am, and within an hour, all tickets were sold out. Initially, four shows were scheduled, but due to the overwhelming response, an additional eight screens were added.

“From October 31 to November 2, every ticket is booked. Shows will run from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm,” he added. He also mentioned that the public had been requested to maintain calm, and additional security personnel had been arranged in coordination with the district administration.

At Eli Cinema Hall, the rush for offline tickets reached record levels with over 4,000 tickets sold at the counters.

The manager noted, “People have been lining up since 8 am. We are running 11 screens throughout the day, and tickets for the first three days are completely sold out. Garg inaugurated this hall three years ago, so we feel honoured to screen his movie. Extra security will be deployed so everyone can enjoy peacefully.”

INOX hall authorities echoed similar sentiments, saying, “We opened 11 shows starting from 7:30 am till the night show at 10:30 pm. The administration is sending support forces to manage the crowds. People are still coming to book tickets. Garg gifted us music and memories and so we will run this film for as long as the people wish.”

Fans, many visibly emotional, described their joy at securing tickets

“I am very excited to watch it after seeing the trailer. It was his dream movie, and I’m proud to have a first-day-first-show ticket,” said a young moviegoer.

Locals estimate that 20–25 screens will be available in Jorhat alone during the film’s early run yet all shows are fully booked, a proof to the enduring love and respect for the icon revered as the heart of Assam’s music scene.

Fans assert that Roi Roi Binale is more than a movie; it is a tribute, a celebration, and a demand for the truth behind a loss that still feels unimaginable.

“Even though he’s gone, the world will hear Zubeen Garg’s voice again through this film. And until justice is served, we will not stop," a fan asserted.