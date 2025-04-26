Robust judicial infrastructure key to upholding rule of law: Chief Justice Bishnoi

Dhubri, April 26: Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, on Saturday, underlined the crucial role of robust judicial infrastructure in ensuring equal access to justice and upholding the rule of law.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed, state-of-the-art court complex for the Dhubri district judiciary, Justice Bishnoi said that while modern facilities are vital, “the human element remains vital for maintaining public confidence in the judiciary”.

Dedicating the complex to the people of Dhubri and the judicial community, Justice Bishnoi said, “This new court building will provide all the necessary facilities required for a conducive environment wherein all stakeholders can effectively play their roles in the administration of justice.”

The five-storey court building, sprawling across nearly five bighas, comes equipped with modern amenities.

Initially, thirteen courts will operate from the premises, with provision for seven additional courtrooms to accommodate future expansion.

Reflecting on the judiciary’s longstanding service amid infrastructural challenges, Justice Bishnoi noted, “Considering the high pendency of cases and the socio-cultural diversity of the people in this region, the judicial infrastructure was not up to the mark.”

He expressed satisfaction that the new complex addresses critical gaps, offering a dignified and efficient setting for justice delivery.

Addressing the gathering, Bar Association President Nurul Islam Choudhury recalled the historic significance of the site, which once housed the official residence of District and Sessions Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa.

He recounted the tragic Rajkhowa killings of 1970—a crime that shocked the state—wherein Rajkhowa, with the help of his domestic worker Umesh Baishya, murdered his wife and two daughters. Rajkhowa was later convicted and executed in 1976.

The foundation stone for the new judicial complex was laid on December 2, 2017, following the demolition of the old structure.

After nearly eight years, the inauguration of the modern facility marks a major milestone for Dhubri's judiciary.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath, Superintendent of Police Nabin Singh, senior advocates, members of the Dhubri Bar Association, and other dignitaries.