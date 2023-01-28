Robbers loot gold ornaments, cash in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, Jan 28: A gang of thieves looted businessman Ranjan Bora’s house in Biswanath Chariali where valuables along with cash were stolen.

The thieves took the advantage when the members of the family were not present in the house.

The incident came to light when the family members returned home late at night. They later informed the police following which police took immediate action and are investigating the matter.