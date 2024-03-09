Robbers loot cash worth Rs 2 lakh in Silchar; three detained

Silchar, Mar 9: In what could be called a swift response to the harrowing incident of robbery at a residence in the Joypur area of Cachar district, the Cachar Police detained three people and intensified the investigation.

Sources said that robbers, clad in military attire, broke into the residence of a businessman in the Joypur area at around 1 a.m. and looted cash worth Rs 2 lakh and jewellery items worth approximately Rs 10 lakh.



Upon receiving information, police rushed to the residence of the victim and took stock of the situation.



Later, talking to The Assam Tribune, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said that three people have been detained for interrogation and all possible angles are being looked into with priority.



However, the incident triggered shockwaves among the locals, who are living in great jeopardy.

