Robbers loot assets worth Rs 2 cr inside high-security zone of Bongaigaon Refinery Township

Chirang, July 23: Robbery has become one of the recurring crimes in the state raising concerns of increasing securing measures. But what if robbers manage to take away properties worth Rs. 2 crores from houses located in a high-security zone?

A shocking incident has come to the fore after robbers looted as many as 19 employee quarters located in a high-security zone of Bongaigaon Refinery Township in Chirang district and ran away with properties with Rs. 2 crores.

According to sources, the families residing in those quarters went out for different reasons locking their houses when the robbery targeted their residences and reportedly looted silver ornaments, money and so on.

Meanwhile, security forces deployed in the township allegedly prevented journalists from entering the township. No reporters were allowed into the township to cover the robbery incident. Sources alleged that there was an attempt to cover up the theft so that no one could report it.

There are suspicions that the township security personnel were involved in the theft. Refinery employees, whose homes have been robbed, are also afraid to open their mouths because they fear losing their jobs, sources added.