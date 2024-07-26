Robbers kill 1, rob cash and jewellery in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, July 26: In a dreadful incident, unidentified robbers killed a resident and robbed his house in Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Krishna Mandal.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s brother said, “At around 3 am, I received a call from my sister-in-law. She broke down in tears as she informed me about the tragic incident. I immediately informed the police and rushed to my brother’s place”.

“Upon reaching I saw that my brother was stabbed in the stomach and neck,” he added.

The robbers threatened the victim’s wife and robbed an amount of Rs1 lakh in cash including gold and silver.

The District Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police and a team of police arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident.