Robbers disguised as police execute heist in Assam's Dhubri

Dhubri, May 24: In a brazen and alarming incident, a gang of robbers disguised as police officers executed a meticulously planned heist in Gauripur under Assam’s Dhubri district during the early hours of Friday.

Around 12:30 am, seven men dressed in police uniforms stormed the residence of Rafiq Ali, a young man employed as a DO with LIC. Armed with guns, the impostors presented a fake search warrant, claiming to be from the Gauripur police station. Under the guise of conducting a search, they ransacked the house and made off with Rs 10,000 in cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 5 lakh.

The robbers’ modus operandi included wearing police uniforms, a new and disturbing tactic in the region's crime scene. The gang's deceptive appearance and authoritative demeanour successfully intimidated the household members, who believed the robbers were legitimate police officers on official duty.

Rafiq Ali, who had just returned home at midnight, was confronted and threatened by the gang. The robbers forcibly took jewellery, claiming it was evidence, and instructed the family to report to the Gauripur police station for further proceedings.

Later, when Rafiq Ali went to the Gauripur Police station for the seizure list of the seized items, he discovered he had been looted.

The audacious nature of the crime has left the local community in shock and fear. Dhubri police have launched an extensive investigation into the incident, with a focus on identifying the culprits and preventing similar occurrences in the future.